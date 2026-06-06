Coronation Street's Tracy Shaw details harsh reality of chemotherapy side effects

It comes after last month Tracy said she was struggling in an emotional update after undergoing her first chemo session

Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw has opened up about the impact of her chemotherapy treatment following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The actress, 52, who shared news of her illness in April, took to Instagram with an update on how she was feeling on Thursday.

Speaking on her social media she said: 'Welcome to the reality of the situation of living on two different parallels of the aftermath of the chemo effects.'

'I'm absolutely starving and I can't eat. I have thrush in my mouth. My lips are chapped.

'I woke up feeling like I had pneumonia and yeah, the immune system's really struggling today.

'So I'm listening to the body and I need to protect that and stay home.'

However she did add: 'Though it feels like the body is dying at the same time I've had the most spiritual experience this morning since about 3:30am actually.

'Watching the sunrise, being with the birds, being with the dogs. And I just feel so at peace.'

It comes after last month Tracy said she was struggling in an emotional update after undergoing her first chemo session.