MQM-P insists LG polls not possible sans new delimitation

Friday Jan 13, 2023

(From right to left) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Subzwari, Farogh Naseem, Waseem Akhtar and Farooq Sattar address a joint press conference. — YouTube/HumNews
(From right to left) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Mustafa Kamal, Faisal Subzwari, Farogh Naseem, Waseem Akhtar and Farooq Sattar address a joint press conference. — YouTube/HumNews

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday reiterated that the local body (LB) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad could not be held until new delimitation, but at the same time, it did not rule out its participation.

"If despite our concerns, the elections do take place, then we will not boycott them. However, we will not accept the results of the elections," MQM-P spokesperson Ahsan Ghauri told Geo.tv.

The MQM-P’s announcement came hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to hold local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad as per schedule on January 15, rejecting the Sindh government's request to postpone the elections.

Addressing a press conference today alongside MQM-P leaders, Barrister Farogh Naseem accused the Sindh government of unfairness while determining the constituencies for the local government polls.

“Under Sindh Local Government Act Section 10 Subsection 1, the provincial government had determined the constituencies for the LG polls, but the constituencies had a disproportional population,” he added.

The constituencies where the MQM-P has vote banks consist of 90,000 people and the others have just 20,000 population, he claimed, adding that it was "injustice" with the populace.

Speaking at the occasion, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari said he doubted the transparency of elections following the discrepancies within constituencies.

“It is visible in the constituencies that the population of Nazimabad, Korangi, and Orangi Town is more compared to the seats. In some areas, the population is less and the seats are more. How will the elections be transparent?” Sabzwari asked, expressing reservations.

In an apparent reference to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), he also questioned people placing banners across the city about their absence when 'injustice was being meted out" to Karachi and Hyderabad.

“There was no census in the city for the last 20 years. When joining the [Pakistan Democratic Movement] PDM’s government, the first point raised was regarding the census,” he said.

More to follow...

