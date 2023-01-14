 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry saw Meghan Markle 'flood of tears' dripping on Archie in nursery

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry is describing his 'breaking point' in the UK after watching Meghan Markle cry.

The Duke of Sussex tells Daily Telegraph how he walked into Archie's nursery to see beloved wife Meghan crying alone with their son.

He said: "I was coming back to Frogmore after Archie was born, and I would walk into the nursery and there she [Meghan] was in floods of tears, tears dripping on Archie while she was breast-feeding him.

"And she is someone who doesn’t read the stories," Harry notes.

"She would be dead if she was reading the stories," the Duke adds.

