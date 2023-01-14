Andrew Tate's arrest, ideologies predicted by The Simpsons?

Andrew Tate, who is behind bar in Romania, has been making buzz in social media since his arrest on alleged trafficking, rape and organised crime charges.



Some netizens claim that the American-British influencer’s arrest and ideologies were predicted by The Simpsons television series a long time ago.

A video, shared by a Twitter user EinsteinsFather, has gone viral, captioning: "The Simpsons predicted Andrew Tate.”

The video features a Simpsons an episode clip where Stark Richdale can be heard saying: "Life is hard am I right? Wrong! Life is easy you suck. You have to take life you have to grab it by its bunny ears, you have to get in its face! Look at you losers, I can read your mind, “oh, I’m afraid of success, it’s pizza’s fault I’m fat, oh I’ll stop sucking later…" You see this watch? It’s jammed with so many jewels the hands can’t move.”

Richdale went on to ask Homer Simpson what kind of watch he has. The latter responds by saying- "Well, I drew it on. See?"

Some social media users think that Richdale asking Simpson what kind of watch he has is similar to Andrew Tate’s famous line where he says, "what color is your Bugatti?”



Andrew Tate, in his clip, spoke to a person about his Bugatti, the 36-year-old can be heard saying: "I had mixed reviews about the color. Some people said they like it, some people said they don’t like it and I said, “what color is your Bugatti?"



Andrew Tate proceeded to show off a luxury watch he was wearing that matched the vehicle’s color. Tate claimed that the accessory was approximately $450,000.

However, The Simpsons did not attempt to predict Andrew Tate’s influence on social media users. In fact, the episode was reportedly inspired by an Al Pacino movie.

Twitter user @SloaneRogue confirmed that The Simpsons scene was inspired by the movie Glengarry Glen Ross. The movie stars Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin and Kevin Spacey and is directed by James Foley.

In The Simpsons episode that has been mentioned above, Stark Richdale’s class attempts to teach students how to climb the ladder of success and have an aggressive outlook on life. His class eventually helps Homer become the CEO of a power plant. Hence, the Simpsons episode has nothing to do with Tate.