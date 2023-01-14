 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award

Viola Davis is one Grammy away from becoming the 18th person to achieve the EGOT status. The acclaimed actress has revealed hopes to win the title at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Davis, on Thursday night appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and campaigned for herself to win the award. “I have to tell you — the Grammy thing…I’m a serious actor. I am,” she told the late-night host.

“I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it’s about the work. [But] it’s like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying, and all she was saying was, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’ In my brain with the Grammy, I’m like, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!'”

Davis is nominated at this year’s Grammy Awards in the best audio book, narration & storytelling recording category for her audio book Finding Me.

“There’s something in me that says that I deserve it,” she continued. “All of them have already won it!” Davis also told Kimmel that the Recording Academy “could throw me a bone.”

Davis has previously won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a dramatic series for How to Get Away With Murder (2015), an Oscar for best supporting actress for Fences (2016) and two Tonys – featured actress in a play for King Hedley II (2001) and lead actress in a play for Fences (2010).

