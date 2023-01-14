 
Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno makes it to YouTube World Global Charts

Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil has made it to World Global Charts.

The song which depicts the pain of unrequited love and wishes associated with it has entered World Global Charts. The singer took to his Instagram to share screenshot ad wrote a heartfelt note to express gratitude. The song is ranked 55th in the list.

He penned, "Thankyou so much for giving my story a voice! All my love and prayers to everyone who has supported me throughout my career.”

He has performed at various events. Previously, he appeared at Karachi Eat 2023 where he couldn’t complete his performance due to mismanagement. He clarified that he wasn’t hurt and also preached people to practice basic human decency to avoid something like this again.

He also sung Kana Yaari alongside Eva B and Wahab Bugti in Coke Studio season 14.

