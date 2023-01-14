 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller Lioness

Morgan Freeman has joined drama series Lioness with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana.

According to Deadline, on January 13, Morgan Freeman signed with Paramount+, to star in the show, created by Yellowstone showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

Freeman will play the role of US Secretary of State Edwin Mullin in the political thriller about a young Marine, played by Laysla De Oliveira, who is recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist, cited from Daily Mail.

Zoe Saldaña, who is also the executive producer, will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman will star as the resilient CIA Senior Supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

The series is currently in the filming process.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley
Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards

Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards
James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release

James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release
Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months
Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony

Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony
Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer
Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year
Holly Willoughby all smiles as she takes her dog Bailey for a stroll

Holly Willoughby all smiles as she takes her dog Bailey for a stroll
Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities

Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities
Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner sees her reflection in daughter Stormi
James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party

James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party