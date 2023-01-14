Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony

 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Singer Freya Ridings exchanged vows with her partner Ewan J Phillips in a private ceremony.

The songstress, 27, married the folk singer in an intimate ceremony in London back in November, just two and a half months after a whirlwind engagement.

Freya's husband Ewan shared an insight into their wedding day on Instagram in a 2022 look back at the year, with Freya looking gorgeous in a strapless satin wedding dress.

The dress had puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and an A-line skirt.

In sweet photos, proud husband Ewan shared the moment they said their vows at the altar in front of their loved ones and when they signed their names.

The newlyweds partied into the early hours with Freya grinning for a selfie outside the venue with her friends.

Speaking to The Sun, Freya said: 'We got married in November. It's absolutely wild, the album got moved to be released this year and so this time opened up.

'We planned and did a wedding in two and a half months. It was so magical.'

Freya rose to prominence in 2017 with her ballad, Lost Without You, which became a top ten hit on the UK Singles Chart, which was followed by Castles in 2019. 

