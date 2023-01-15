 
Sunday Jan 15 2023
Reuters

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

LOS ANGELES: Singer Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," a representative for her daughter has said.

Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

"Lisa Marie’s final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," said a representative for her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough, an actress. She is also survived by twin 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

Two days earlier, Lisa Marie Presley had appeared with her mother Priscilla Presley at the Golden Globe Awards, where actor Austin Butler won the best actor award for portraying her father in the film "Elvis" and paid tribute to both women in his acceptance speech.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler said in a statement on Friday.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Benjamin Keough died in 2020 at age 27, a death ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Lisa Marie Presley remembered her son in an essay this year for People magazine that she posted on Instagram, describing herself as "destroyed" by his death.

As the only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie became the owner of her father's Graceland mansion, a popular tourist attraction in the city. She was nine when Elvis died there of heart failure in August 1977, aged 42.

Elvis Presley and other members of his family are buried at Graceland's Meditation Garden.

