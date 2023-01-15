 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Bryan Cranston shows interest in Malcolm in the Middle revival
Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival

Bryan Cranston is sold on the idea of getting back to its roots.

During an interview with E! News, the Emmy winner said he "certainly would be open" to a Malcolm in the Middle after his onscreen son Frankie Muniz revealed that Cranston has set eyes on the potential project.

"There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle," Cranston added.

"We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later,' " he continued. "I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Cranston worked on Malcolm in the Middle for the complete 7-season run from 2000 to 2006 as Hal, the husband of Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) and father of four boys, Francis (Christopher Masterson), Reese (Justin Berfield), Malcolm (Muniz) and Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan).

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Russell Crowe remembers Lisa Marie Presley, ‘way too young' to die at 54’

Russell Crowe remembers Lisa Marie Presley, ‘way too young' to die at 54’
Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral

Khloe Kardashian attends ex Tristan Thompson’s mother’s funeral
Britney Spears seemingly breaks her silence on ‘manic meltdown’

Britney Spears seemingly breaks her silence on ‘manic meltdown’
Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk

Prince Harry might struggle with 'aftermath' of 'cathartic' talk
Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’

Robert Downey Jr. transforms in multiple roles for ‘The Sympathizer’
Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan reconnect at ‘Indiana Jones’ red carpet

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan reconnect at ‘Indiana Jones’ red carpet
Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Netflix shares top 25 list of 2023's trending movies & series

Selena Gomez laughs off body shaming comments after Golden Globes 2023

Selena Gomez laughs off body shaming comments after Golden Globes 2023
Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

Prince Harry needs ‘flexibility on all sides’ from Prince William, King Charles

Prince Harry needs ‘flexibility on all sides’ from Prince William, King Charles