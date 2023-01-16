 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Sean Penn, Robin Wright reunite first time after their divorce 13 years ago

Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright were photographed traveling together at LAX over the weekend, less than one year after they both divorced their respective partners, per Page Six.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, the exes of 13 years were seen making their way through a terminal as they walked off an escalator each holding their respective luggage on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day long weekend, which fell began on Friday, January 13, 2023.

The photos mark the first time the pair had been seen together in years.

The duo, who haven’t been seen together in public in years, were married from 1996 until 2010. Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to 1989, and he began dating Wright shortly afterward.

The She’s So Lovely co-stars welcomed their daughter, Dylan, in 1991 and their son, Hopper Jack, in 1993 before she walked down the aisle in 1996.

Wright, 56, filed for divorce from her husband Clément Giraudet, 37, after four years citing “irreconcilable differences” back in September 2022, per TMZ.

Whereas, Penn finalised his split from Australian actress Leila George, 30, in early 2022 after she filed to divorce him the year prior.

Penn and George, who was 32 years his junior and the daughter of Vincent D’Onofrio, dated for four years before secretly tying the knot in July 2020, with Penn confirming their “COVID wedding” a few days later on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

