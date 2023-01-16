 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Vijay Varma strikes pose with rumoured GF Tamannaah Bhatia at an award show

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly dating
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly dating

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who are reportedly spotted celebrating New Year together, are now seen striking a pose together at an award show.

A video has been going viral on internet where the Bahubali actor can be seen posing for the media solo while the Mirzapur 2 actor walks behind her photo bombing her pictures. The two then poses together for the media while having a discussion with each other. Vijay then leaves after shaking hands with Tamannahh.

The next part of the video also shows Varma offering Bhatia to sit next to him during the media interaction.

Without a doubt, the duo looked adorable in their outfits. Tamannaah wore a dark blue thigh slit outfit with a plunging neck along with dark pink heels. Meanwhile, Vijay opted for a casual look as he donned down black sweatshirt with black jeans.

It looks like the fans are also excited for this new B-town couple as one of them wrote: “That is a fire couple” whereas another fan wrote: “They are so cute together.”

Reportedly, the couple are seen together frequently for some time now; from celebrating New Year to attending concerts.

On the work front, Vijay Varma last starred in film Darlings with Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in film Plan A Plan B alongside Riteish Deshmukh, reports IndianExpress.  

More From Showbiz:

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF

'Joyland' star Ali Junejo wins Best Actor at Palm Springs IFF
Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's picture from BTS of 'Pathaan': Take a look
'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film award at Critics Choice Awards
'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards

'RRR's' song 'Natu Natu' bags Best Song Award at Critics Choice Awards
Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Raju Srivastav's daughter recalls 'very last' time she spoke to her father

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap

Huma Qureshi is about to 'sue' Anurag Kashyap
Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival

Sonam Kapoor looks extremely ravishing at family festival
Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look

Akshay Kumar drops first motion poster of film 'Selfiee': Take a look
Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'

Mohib Mirza finally confirms that 'he is married'
Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'

Soha Ali Khan shares 'weekend vibes' with daughter Inaaya, fans call her 'little Hania Amir'
Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'

Alia Bhatt gets no lift from her cat Edward, says 'not so happy Sundays'
Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries

Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries