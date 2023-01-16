 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunited at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after 32 years as both took home the awards for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively, as reported by People.

Quan shared about the reunion that Fraser gave him a hug and put his arm on his shoulder as the two saw each other after almost 30 years. Quan added that he loved Brendan's performance in The Whale.

Quan said, "It was great to see him again. I love him in The Whale. What a powerful performance."

He further added, "He gave me a big hug and put his arm on my shoulder. We saw each other for the first time after 30 years. He put his hand on my shoulder and he said this, he was still here. I will never forget those three words and it's actually right."

Brandan and Quan worked with each other in Encino Man which was released in the theatres in 1992.

