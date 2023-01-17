Britney Spears 'meltdown': Restaurant bans person invading her privacy

Britney Spears was defended by restaurant management where she was accused of having a “meltdown” when people started making videos of her.

The waiter who served the popstar at the establishment said the Princess of Pop did not have a “manic episode” nor did her husband Sam Asghari “stormed out” of there.

He claimed the singer had become "frustrated" after another guest at the restaurant "began randomly filming her" and she used a menu "to shield herself.”

Speaking to Twitter account Free Britney Live, the waiter said, "Britney was the sweetest person despite the uncomfortable situation she was put in by the other patron filming her."

He went on to add that Spears was "apologetic", even though she "had nothing to be sorry for,” adding Asghari “did not storm off. He went to the restroom."

The couple was even offered a more private table at the establishment but they chose to leave as they had already finished their meal.

The diner who harassed the singer by invading her privacy was asked to leave the restaurant and "will not be allowed back.”

"All of our patrons should feel safe and respected when dining with us,” the restaurant management revealed.

“We have taken the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again and extend our sincerest apologies to Ms. Spears."