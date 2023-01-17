 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears 'meltdown': Restaurant bans person invading her privacy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

Britney Spears meltdown: Restaurant bans person invading her privacy
Britney Spears 'meltdown': Restaurant bans person invading her privacy

Britney Spears was defended by restaurant management where she was accused of having a “meltdown” when people started making videos of her.

The waiter who served the popstar at the establishment said the Princess of Pop did not have a “manic episode” nor did her husband Sam Asghari “stormed out” of there.

He claimed the singer had become "frustrated" after another guest at the restaurant "began randomly filming her" and she used a menu "to shield herself.”

Speaking to Twitter account Free Britney Live, the waiter said, "Britney was the sweetest person despite the uncomfortable situation she was put in by the other patron filming her."

He went on to add that Spears was "apologetic", even though she "had nothing to be sorry for,” adding Asghari “did not storm off. He went to the restroom."

The couple was even offered a more private table at the establishment but they chose to leave as they had already finished their meal.

The diner who harassed the singer by invading her privacy was asked to leave the restaurant and "will not be allowed back.”

"All of our patrons should feel safe and respected when dining with us,” the restaurant management revealed.

“We have taken the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again and extend our sincerest apologies to Ms. Spears."

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez is reportedly dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart
Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle will insist Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation?
Jeremy Renner needs years to heal as his condition is ‘much worse’: Report

Jeremy Renner needs years to heal as his condition is ‘much worse’: Report
Lisa Marie Presley will have a public memorial service at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will have a public memorial service at Graceland
Kevin Spacey honoured by Italy museum despite controversy

Kevin Spacey honoured by Italy museum despite controversy
Princess Anne represents British Crown at funeral of King Constantine II

Princess Anne represents British Crown at funeral of King Constantine II
Sam Asghari comes to Britney Spears’ defence after restaurant drama

Sam Asghari comes to Britney Spears’ defence after restaurant drama
Greece’s last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery

Greece’s last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery
King Charles did not want to marry 'confused' Diana: 'She is just a child'

King Charles did not want to marry 'confused' Diana: 'She is just a child'
Meghan Markle using 'greasy pole' to tap into King Charles 'weakness'

Meghan Markle using 'greasy pole' to tap into King Charles 'weakness'
Meghan Markle wrote Prince Harry book, says 'text-messages' theory

Meghan Markle wrote Prince Harry book, says 'text-messages' theory
Prince Harry is not enemy, 'really wants to save monarchy': Expert

Prince Harry is not enemy, 'really wants to save monarchy': Expert