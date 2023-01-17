 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Fans slam Kendall Jenner for 'entitled' attitude

Kendall Jenner is on the receiving end after pictures went viral of her bodyguard covering her with an umbrella during a downpour.

According to Newsweek, the supermodel was snapped holding a phone in one hand while car keys in another in Los Angeles.

The Kardashian beauty sported a blue sweatshirt and black leggings. Her bodyguard followed her, donning a pair of black jackets and pants.

As per New York Times, Los Angeles broke a downpour record on January 14, receiving a massive 1.8 inches of rain.

However, users took to social media to express their opinions on the viral photo.

"I would feel like a GRADE A A****** doing this," one person.

"MAYBE if its an event and you're glammed to the eyeballs and your partner/bodyguard tries to keep you cute… but for sweats… Get a grip."

"The optics aren't good from a poor and working class perspective," another Reddit user added, while a third chimed in, "Entitled white trash.

However, The Circle star James Andre Jefferson Jr. called out the unnecessary drama.

"The internet is the softest place on the planet. That man is getting paid," he reminded people in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday.

"If he don't give a damn, why do you give a damn? You know why he don't give a damn?... He getting paid. He probably make more than you," the comedian continued.

"He probably laughing right now. He probably got his clothes in an expensive *** dryer right as we speak with an expensive *** heater that's paid for by the damn family. Come on, what are we doing?"



