Tuesday Jan 17 2023
Kim Kardashian once revealed juicy details to Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, a super-Kardashian fan, once interviewed Kim Kardashian and led her to reveal intimate details about her life.

As per Elle, The X-Men star was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the Oscar winner conducted a detailed interview with Kim Kardashian.

The American Hustle star asked the makeup mogul, "Can I get to my deeply personal question card?" The Kardashians star nodded, "Yes".

The 32-year-old brings out juicy details from the SKIMS founder's life.

During her interaction, Lawrence asked Kardashian, "Who of all your sisters lost their virginity first?"

Kardashian disclosed that she lost her virginity before any other sisters, even Kourtney. She said, "Probably me, but I was in a serious relationship."

The Passenger star also appeared in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashian, where Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick tried FaceTime Kris Jenner in between busy painting at Khloé's house.

However, instead of Kris, Lawrence answered the phone, telling the duo, "This is Jennifer ******* Lawrence; that's who you're talking to."

Disick quipped the star, saying, "Not that you're not very famous and beautiful, but can I talk to Kris?"

"I am the new Kris," Lawrence responds as she takes a sip of wine and critiques Khloé's painting of a peach. "I honestly think that that piece is completely legit."

