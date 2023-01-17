Henry Winkler addresses the possibility of a Happy Days reboot

Henry Winkler addressed the possibility of a reboot of his popular show Happy Days at the Critics Choice Awards and shared that he had no idea if a reboot is on the cards or not. He further added that he wouldn't want to do the show without the late Garry Marshall, as reported by Fox News.

Henry shared that he has no idea about the possibility of a reboot of the popular show. However, he added that he wouldn't want to do a reboot of the show without Ron Howard, Don Most, Anson Williams, and Marion Ross.

When asked about the possibility of a reboot, Garry said, "That's a good question. I don't know. I have no idea."

He further added, "I wouldn't want to do it without Ron [Howard], without Don [Most], without Anson [Williams] and without Marion {Ross]."

Henry also shared that he wouldn't want to do the show without Garry Marshall, the creator and producer of Happy Days who died in 2016.