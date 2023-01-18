'Avatar' sequels will not feature Vin Diesel, producer clarifies

Vin Diesel is a super-fan of James Cameron. He often revealed his wish to work with the critically-acclaimed director.

Surprisingly, this wish started speculation he may become part of the upcoming Avatar sequels.

However, during an interview with Empire, the franchise producer Jon Landau ruled out the Fast & Furious star in upcoming films, “Vin was a fan,” adding, “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing, and people took that out of context.”



Previously in 2019, Diesel teased the fans of possible involvement in the multi-billion franchise after posting a video to Instagram with Cameron from the Avatar set.

“There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait,” the star said.

Further, the star gushed over the Titanic filmmaker in a separate interview, saying, “I love James Cameron, and I love the series, and I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

Diesel is set to star in the upcoming Fast X, which will release in theatres in May this year.