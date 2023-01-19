BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the member's name

BIGBANG Taeyang seems ready to work with another BTS member after his successful collaboration with Jimin in VIBE.



Although BIGBANGs' Taeyang has good relations with Namjoon and J-hope, he teased a song collaboration with Agust D aka Suga.

According to Koreaboo, Taeyang made a guest appearance in SUCHWITA series, hosted by Suga.

They both bowed at each other happily and Suga professed that he was excited to meet him.

In the middle of the interview, Taeyang asked Suga if they "clicked" and he agreed to say, "Yes, I think we have a lot in common."

"Me too, I was really surprised we talked," Taeyang agreed.

As the interview was nearing its end, Suga said, "I really wanted to produce a song for you."

Taeyang also revealed he was also a fan of his, "I actually listened to all your songs and I loved them all" and answered in the affirmative that he'll be thrilled to work with Suga.

Watch the entire interview here:







