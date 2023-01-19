 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the member's name

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

BIGBANG Taeyang teases another BTS collaboration: Find out the members name

BIGBANG Taeyang seems ready to work with another BTS member after his successful collaboration with Jimin in VIBE.

Although BIGBANGs' Taeyang has good relations with Namjoon and J-hope, he teased a song collaboration with Agust D aka Suga.

According to Koreaboo, Taeyang made a guest appearance in SUCHWITA series, hosted by Suga.

They both bowed at each other happily and Suga professed that he was excited to meet him.

In the middle of the interview, Taeyang asked Suga if they "clicked" and he agreed to say, "Yes, I think we have a lot in common."

"Me too, I was really surprised we talked," Taeyang agreed.

As the interview was nearing its end, Suga said, "I really wanted to produce a song for you."

Taeyang also revealed he was also a fan of his, "I actually listened to all your songs and I loved them all" and answered in the affirmative that he'll be thrilled to work with Suga.

Watch the entire interview here:



More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson reveals 'the only time I was ever truly in love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson reveals 'the only time I was ever truly in love' was in relationship with Tommy Lee
Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek

Paulina Porizkova remembers first awkward dinner with late ex-husband Ric Ocasek
Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown

Emma Roberts sends temperatures soaring as she dons red sheer gown
Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further

Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further
Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep

Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep
Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'

Damien Chazelle defends his box-office fail 'Babylon': 'We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers'
Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field

Tom Brady responds to suggestion of dating Sally Field
Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace

Prince Anne hosts first investiture ceremony of 2023 at Palace
Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful

Marie Osmond says her weight loss is the secret of her looking and feeling youthful
Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson

Lisa Marie Presley was in a dark place due to son Benjamin Keough's death, says friend Harry Nelson
Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'

Hugh Dillon calls Mayor of Kingstown costar Jeremy Renner 'unstoppable'
Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks

Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ attacks