Taylor Momsen hospitalised week after getting bit by spider on AC/DC tour

Momsen is currently on tour with AC/DC

Taylor Momsen’s spider bite has taken a turn for the worse.

The rockstar, who is currently on tour with AC/DC, spent the night in the hospital as the venom from a spider bite last week seemingly spread through her leg. Momsen, 32, first went to the hospital on Tuesday, April 14, sharing on Instagram that she should be in and out well ahead of her scheduled show the next day.

But hours later, she posted another update. “Or I just spend the night in the hospital,” she wrote, thanking her “amazing” doctors.

Momsen also shared a picture of her right leg, the lower half of which was almost fully red.

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman — who was also bit by a bat two years ago — got bit last week. At the time, she joked, “So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit.”

She further explained, “this time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night… add it to the list!”

The How the Grinch Stole Christmas alum also quipped about getting superpowers, wondering if she would become either Spider-woman or Batgirl.