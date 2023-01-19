 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘feeling alienated’ from Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly starting to feel the repercussions of Prince Harry’s ‘backpeddling’.

Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman issued these allegations during her interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Lieberman started off by admitting to the outlet, that Prince Harry appears keen on 'alienating' everyone, including his 'beloved wife' Meghan Markle.

She even went as far as to say, “Prince Harry has really made a mess of it—alienating everyone.”

“Not only has he alienated the royal family, but he has also now alienated Meghan Markle, by his backpedaling about the royal family being racist.”

She also pointed out how, “Originally, Harry and Meghan’s main complaint was how racist the royals were, but Harry seems to have ‘lost the plot,’ as the British say, and now denies it.”

“This has undoubtedly outraged Meghan, who has been MIA lately. If she abandons him, he will have no one left.”

