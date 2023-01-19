 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 19 2023
Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Pavail Gulati has done films like Dobaaraa, Goodbye and Faadu. All these movies had decent collection at box office. He recently talked about how as an artist he doesn't look at ratings like his entire career is dependent on them. 

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “What I look for in a character is so someone who is grey. Every protagonist or an antagonist should have something grey in them. It cannot be black and white. That is what excites me as it allows me to find more layers to the character,” says Gulati adding, “We are not perfect and we are not the worst of people. Everyone has their own vices and just to humanize the character, that is what I look for.”

About the film rating culture, he said, “You have worked hard so it does feel nice and it is for the audience. If you want your work to reach out people and if you want them to enjoy it, of course it helps.”

He added, “It is not a matter of life and death. Aaj success hai, kal nahi hai, parso firse hoga. All the negatives and positives not have to be taken to heart. It feels amazing if people are loving the show (Faadu)- uske liye hi toh aap jeete ho.”

