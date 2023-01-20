Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi at football game in Riyadh

Amitabh Bachchan gently shakes hands with Ronaldo and Messi right before the game

Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with the legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at a football match where he was invited to inaugurate the game.

Cristiano and Lionel once again competed against in each other in a football match. Cristiano played for Saudi All-star XI while Lionel was playing from the Paris Saint-Germain side.

The two star footballers were in for a surprise when Big B entered the ground to greet them and shake hands with them. The video of the trio is going crazy on internet.

Amitabh shared the video himself on his twitter handle. The caption on the tweet read: “"T 4533 - "An evening in Riyadh .. " what an evening Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons . Incredible.”

The video showed the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor shaking hands with all the players standing in the ground just before the game. Apart from Messi and Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were also present in the stadium.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in film Uunchai with Anupum Kher and Boman Irani. He next has Project K in the pipeline, reports IndiaToday.