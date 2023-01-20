 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor rents his apartment to Kartik Aaryan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Shahid Kapoor rents out his Juhu seas-facing apartment to Kartik Aaryan
Shahid Kapoor rents out his Juhu seas-facing apartment to Kartik Aaryan

Actor Shahid Kapoor has rented out his Juhu Mumbai apartment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan.

As per the reports, the apartment has been rented out on the amount of INR 7.5 lakh. The house has a beautiful sea-facing view and is spread over 3, 681 square ft. with a basement and two parking spaces in the compound.

Reportedly, Aaryan has paid INR 45lakh as security deposit. The latter’s mother Mala Tiwari and Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput signed the deal.

According to the agreement signed between the two parties, the rent of the flat will increase 7% every year which means that Kartik will have to pay INR 8.02 lakh in 2024 and INR 8.58 lakh in 2025.

The Chup Chup Ke actor lived in this apartment with wife Mira and children Zain and Misha until September 2022. Now, the duo has finally put the house on rent.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Farzi which is slated to release on February 10. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, reports IndiaToday.  

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi at football game in Riyadh

Amitabh Bachchan meets Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi at football game in Riyadh
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': Tamannaah Bhatia to play part in the film

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer': Tamannaah Bhatia to play part in the film
Kajal Aggarwal showers love on baby Neil as he turns 'nine months' old

Kajal Aggarwal showers love on baby Neil as he turns 'nine months' old
Anant Ambani, Radhika's engagement bash: Deepika, Ranveer make stylish entry

Anant Ambani, Radhika's engagement bash: Deepika, Ranveer make stylish entry

Nora Fatehi reveals Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her for undue favors

Nora Fatehi reveals Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked her for undue favors

Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Pavail Gulati sheds light on what is of more 'substance' for an artist

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter

Bushra Ansari takes legal action against 'fake' accounts on Twitter

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'

Sara Ali Khan part ways with 'The Collective' to join Karan Johar's 'DCA'
AR Rahman pitches his vote for Oscars 2023 nominations

AR Rahman pitches his vote for Oscars 2023 nominations
Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'

Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' release to clash with Ranbir's 'Animal'
Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue

Atiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: A look inside their Khandala venue
Shah Rukh praises Deepika Padukone for her role in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh praises Deepika Padukone for her role in 'Pathaan'