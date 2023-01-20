Shahid Kapoor rents his apartment to Kartik Aaryan

Shahid Kapoor rents out his Juhu seas-facing apartment to Kartik Aaryan

Actor Shahid Kapoor has rented out his Juhu Mumbai apartment to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan.

As per the reports, the apartment has been rented out on the amount of INR 7.5 lakh. The house has a beautiful sea-facing view and is spread over 3, 681 square ft. with a basement and two parking spaces in the compound.

Reportedly, Aaryan has paid INR 45lakh as security deposit. The latter’s mother Mala Tiwari and Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput signed the deal.

According to the agreement signed between the two parties, the rent of the flat will increase 7% every year which means that Kartik will have to pay INR 8.02 lakh in 2024 and INR 8.58 lakh in 2025.

The Chup Chup Ke actor lived in this apartment with wife Mira and children Zain and Misha until September 2022. Now, the duo has finally put the house on rent.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Farzi which is slated to release on February 10. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, reports IndiaToday.