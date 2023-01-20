Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' trailer dropping soon

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is set to release on March 8, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’s trailer release date has been unveiled.

One of the renowned sources of India PinkVilla learnt exclusively and shared the news with the audience. According to them, the trailer of Luv Ranjan’s much-awaited film will be out on January 23.

They revealed: “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer will be launched on January 23 at a grand event in Mumbai. The launch will happen in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and the team. It’s going to be a special launch with a specific theme, and the team has planned ample of fun activities to bring out their romantic comedy to the audience.”

The source further added: “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the only trailer that’s hard attached to the prints of Pathaan. It’s a strategic move from the makers to hard attach it globally with Pathaan to grab maximum eyeballs at the place where it matters the most – cinema halls. It’s going to be a longer than usual campaign as the team has immense faith on their music album, which is composed by Pritam, to keep the momentum intact until the release in March.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is slated to release on March 8, 2023. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in vital roles, reports PinkVilla.