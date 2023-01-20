Brad Pitt reveals he used to be a chauffeur for strippers

Brad Pitt recalls taking a number of odd jobs before making a big name in Hollywood.

Pitt, while promoting his latest flick Babylon with director Damien Chazelle, gave fans a rare glimpse into his past before all of the fame.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, 59, revealed that he would take strippers to their parties as he recalled his “mullet days,”

“Many odd jobs, one of them was driving strippers to their parties. Early days, I still had a mullet,” said the Fight Club star told the Associated Press.

“It was an odd job. There’s a place called the Job Factory where people listed odd jobs they needed for a little while and you’d go and sign up. It said, ‘Drive strippers.’ I said, ‘I got a car.’ My job was to go to the place and get the assignment, then go to the girl’s apartment, pick her up, and drive her to the party.”

Pitt candidly discussed his early jobs until achieving his big break in Thelma and Louise in 1991. “The first person I met who knew an actor, the young lady I was driving that night,” added Pitt.

“It was my last day; I’d quit. It was dark. It was dark. And anyway, he said, ‘One more night,’ and I said, ‘You got it.’ And I met this person who pointed me in the right direction.”