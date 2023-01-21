 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla seen cracking jokes in first outing since release of Harry's book

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

King Charles, Camilla seen cracking jokes in first outing since release of Harrys book

King Charles and Queen Consort  Camilla were seen cracking some jokes with England manager Gareth Southgate on Friday evening.

The couple were on their first public outing since the release of Prince Harry's book.

The royals were visiting the biggest Corn Flakes factory in the world in Manchester when they shared some words with Southgate, according to the UK's Daily Express.

In his book titled Spare, Prince Harry levelled some serious allegations against senior members of the British royal family including his father Charles, brother Prince William and others.

The royal family has chosen not to comment on the book which has sold more than a million copies since its release.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reacts to Omid Scobie's claim about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reacts to Omid Scobie's claim about Meghan Markle

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore

Kristin Cavallari doesn't want to date athletes anymore
Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience

Wynonna Judd says tour after mother Naomi's death was an 'amazing healing experience
Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’

Michelle Williams on speaking against gender pay gap in Hollywood: ‘proud moment’
David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death

David Crosby wrote that heaven is 'overrated and cloudy' a day before his death
Penn Badgley reveals he was a 'premature baby': 'My heart and lungs would stop repeatedly'

Penn Badgley reveals he was a 'premature baby': 'My heart and lungs would stop repeatedly'
Emily Ratajkowski gives a heartfelt speech on imposter syndrome and joy: 'It's hard to celebrate myself'

Emily Ratajkowski gives a heartfelt speech on imposter syndrome and joy: 'It's hard to celebrate myself'
Phoebe Bridgers is inspired by Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy

Phoebe Bridgers is inspired by Taylor Swift’s approach to privacy
BTS Jimin makes show-stopping debut at DIOR fashion show with J-hope by his side: Check out

BTS Jimin makes show-stopping debut at DIOR fashion show with J-hope by his side: Check out
Trevor Noah shares what he ‘misses’ and ‘not misses’ about Daily Show

Trevor Noah shares what he ‘misses’ and ‘not misses’ about Daily Show
Jen Shah discloses why she won’t give interview to Andy Cohen before prison

Jen Shah discloses why she won’t give interview to Andy Cohen before prison
Gloria Gaynor speaks on Miley Cyrus’s Flowers: ‘torch of empowerment’

Gloria Gaynor speaks on Miley Cyrus’s Flowers: ‘torch of empowerment’