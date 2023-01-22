Prince Harry brainwashing US with ‘Meghan's siren song’

File Footage

Royal critics have issued a dire plea to Prince Harry and urged him to ‘stop making the world dance’ to the beat of Meghan Markle’s drum.



Royal author and biographer Sarah Vine brought this claim to light, against the Duke of Sussex.

Her claims have come in a piece for the Daily Mail and reads, “As for Camilla, Queen Consort, is she or isn't she a 'villain'? Again, first he said she was, then he said she wasn't.”

“I've met her a couple of times and always thought she was perfectly nice, but admittedly I never checked her for signs of horns or a pointy tail.”

“Turns out I'm wrong. If I've fallen for her, I'm the victim of the Queen Consort's nefarious plot to inveigle herself with members of the British Press.”

The writer even went as far as to ridicule Prince Harry’s take on the Queen Consort and added, “How could I have been so stupid as to mistake this evil media mastermind for a rather jolly middle-aged lady in comfortable shoes who quite likes a glass of wine and a chat about books?”

“Perhaps the problem is I just don't believe enough in my own truth. I mean, I've never hugged a grave or communed with the dead via my Christmas decorations — although the cat did knock one or two off the tree this year.”

“Could someone have been trying to tell me something? My dear departed granny, perhaps? My father always said she was a bit of a bauble-breaker.”

“Maybe I should open up my doors of perception to the hallucinogenic plant-based brew ayahuasca, as Harry did.”

“Or perhaps it's my hormones. Or lack thereof. I'm post-menopausal, you see — although not many people know me well enough to point that out.”

“Or maybe I should just stop. Maybe we should all just stop. Stop letting this man fill our heads with his inconsistent ramblings. Stop dancing to his and Meghan's siren song. At the end of the day there are worse things in life than being given the slightly less nice bedroom at Balmoral.”

“And there are more important things to worry about than someone we used to hold in great affection — but who is now nothing less than a national embarrassment.”