 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 21 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles decides to heal Prince Edward's wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 21, 2023

King Charles decides to heal Prince Edwards wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles III, who had reportedly intended to pass over Prince Edward by giving the title of Duke of Edinburgh to Princess Charlotte, has now decided to heal the wound of his youngest brother by changing his heart about the decision.

The monarch, 74, will reportedly make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh following a "change of heart" as he was previously rumoured to have been considering to give the title to Princess Charlotte

Charlotte, the seven-year-old middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, which she would take up once she was old enough.

The change of heart is said to be part of Charles' effort to make amends with his youngest brother as Edward reportedly considered the the new King's decision to ignore him as a "slap in the face".

"It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago, a source told the Daily Mail. Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn.

"Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen's wishes."

It is to mention here that the title of the Duke of Edinburgh has historically been important to the maintenance of the union with Scotland, at present facing mounting challenges. It is also possible that Charles will request that title revert to the Crown from Edward instead of passing on to his heirs.

More From Entertainment:

Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great

Tori Spelling says her daughter Stella is not doing great
Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby

Neil Young pays tribute to late band member David Crosby
Emilia Clarke cuts a dazzling figure in a cream coloured co-ord at the Sundance Film Festival

Emilia Clarke cuts a dazzling figure in a cream coloured co-ord at the Sundance Film Festival
Dani Dyer announces pregnancy of twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: Check out the adorable snaps

Dani Dyer announces pregnancy of twins with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: Check out the adorable snaps
Celina Sinden reveals how she prepared to play the convicted murderer Jodi Arias

Celina Sinden reveals how she prepared to play the convicted murderer Jodi Arias
Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer secretly 'dating'?

Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer secretly 'dating'?
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to ex Austin Butler viral Elvis Presley accent
One of Princess Diana’s ‘most favorite dresses’ features at upcoming auction

One of Princess Diana’s ‘most favorite dresses’ features at upcoming auction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering setback in tussle with royal family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering setback in tussle with royal family?
Katie Price talks about feeling suicidal after DUI arrest

Katie Price talks about feeling suicidal after DUI arrest
Prince William sends video message to flood-stricken Australian communities

Prince William sends video message to flood-stricken Australian communities
King Charles 'army' trying to debunk Prince Harry's claims?

King Charles 'army' trying to debunk Prince Harry's claims?