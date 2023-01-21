King Charles decides to heal Prince Edward's wound, will make him the Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles III, who had reportedly intended to pass over Prince Edward by giving the title of Duke of Edinburgh to Princess Charlotte, has now decided to heal the wound of his youngest brother by changing his heart about the decision.



The monarch, 74, will reportedly make Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh following a "change of heart" as he was previously rumoured to have been considering to give the title to Princess Charlotte

Charlotte, the seven-year-old middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, which she would take up once she was old enough.



The change of heart is said to be part of Charles' effort to make amends with his youngest brother as Edward reportedly considered the the new King's decision to ignore him as a "slap in the face".

"It was a slap in the face, particularly when Edward has been such a help to Charles over the Andrew farrago, a source told the Daily Mail. Also because the Queen had promised him the title before she died and it was always believed by Edward and Sophie that, in time, the title would then be passed down to their son, Viscount Severn.

"Now it does look like the tide is turning. Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen's wishes."

It is to mention here that the title of the Duke of Edinburgh has historically been important to the maintenance of the union with Scotland, at present facing mounting challenges. It is also possible that Charles will request that title revert to the Crown from Edward instead of passing on to his heirs.