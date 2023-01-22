Hammad Shoaib follows latest trend, grooves over SRK's 'Jhoome jo Pathaan'

Hammad Shoaib became known for performing in dramas; 'Soteli Mamta' and 'Khidmat Guzar'

Pakistani actor Hammad Shoaib performs on Shah Rukh Khan’s latest hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from upcoming film Pathaan.

The song has been the latest trendsetter on social media with all fans and celebrities grooving over the hook step of the track.

Hammad, who is fond of dancing and has always impressed fans with his dance performances, once again makes people smile with is energetic dance at an event.

Fans can’t stop gushing over the video as one of them wrote: “He rocked the dance floor.” Another fan admired his moves said: “He has done the hook step accurately.”



Meanwhile, another wrote: “He is such a good dancer.”

Previously, he entertained fans by grooving over Asim Azhar’s hit song Habibi. The video took over internet with a storm.

Shoaib is a wonderful artist who has been praised for his performance in numerous drama serials namely; Khidmat Guzar, Soteli Mamta, Kesi Teri Khudgharzi and more.



Within a short period of time, Hammad Shoaib has made a prominent name in the industry with hard work and passion.