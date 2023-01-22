Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: The cast gives fans a set tour

That ’90s Show is now finally streaming on Netflix.



The show is a spinoff of That ’70s Show, which began airing back in late ’90s and concluded with its last episode airing in May, 2006.

The new series heads back to Red and Kitty Forman's basement, but this time, the group of teens is their granddaughter Leia and her friends. When Leia, Eric, and Donna visit Red and Kitty for a weekend, Leia soon decides she wants to make the most of her time there and stay for the whole summer.

Callie Haverda, who essays the role of Leia, the daughter of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ original characters, leads a set tour for the audiences with Maxwell Acee Donovan who plays Nate, for a little bit of nostalgia.

The tour kicked off with the nostalgic location from the original series, the Forman’s basement. Donovan and Haverda note that the couch and chair are both from the original series but initially started in the living room.

Mace Coronel (Jay) and Sam Morelos (Nikki) pick up the tour in the driveway and garage area, another noteworthy location. Next, Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen) heads next door to showcase Gwen's room.

The tour then circles back to the Forman house, starting back with the living room. Reyn Doi (Ozzie) the leads the tour, sharing how the living room is where characters can really express themselves. He also points out photos of the original cast that sit in the background.

That ’90s Show hails from original series creators Terry Turner and Bonnie Turner, along with their daughter Lindsay Turner. Gregg Mettler is the showrunner and executive producer with Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Marcy Carset, and Chrissy Pietrosh, per The Collider.