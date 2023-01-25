 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Does Prince Andrew need HRH title for 'groceries'? Experts mocks Duke or York

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Prince Andrew is naive to reopen his sexual assault scandal after getting a payout.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells Express.co.uk that the Duke of York is in deep trouble.

"Where is Prince Andrew going to use his HRH title? The grocery store? Andrew should not have been associating with Jeffrey Epstein," Ms Scholfield said.

She added: "He can tell every pigeon he meets that he is His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, but they won't care.

"His career as an ambassador for the royal family or British people is effectively over. It's time to explore a hobby. Or maybe he could write a book and call it, 'Spare'."

She said: "I have not heard anything official about the use of HRH or receiving permission from the King to use it.

"I highly doubt King Charles would walk something back that was such a difficult decision for the Queen to make. Charles respected his mother and valued her opinion."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a message for Jacinda Ardern

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a message for Jacinda Ardern
Prince Andrew 'only speaking to his lawyers' amid 'isolated' decisions: Insiders

Prince Andrew 'only speaking to his lawyers' amid 'isolated' decisions: Insiders
Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry
Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges my inner rage’

Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges my inner rage’
Prince Harry says Camilla ‘leaked’ private conversation with Prince William to marry King

Prince Harry says Camilla ‘leaked’ private conversation with Prince William to marry King
Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with ‘Other Woman’ Camilla

Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with ‘Other Woman’ Camilla
Princess Diana ‘maths was wrong’, there were not ‘three’ in her marriage: Prince Harry

Princess Diana ‘maths was wrong’, there were not ‘three’ in her marriage: Prince Harry
Prince Harry ‘DNA’ was chased by tabloids to find biological father: Spare

Prince Harry ‘DNA’ was chased by tabloids to find biological father: Spare
Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey

Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional on first Oscar nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional on first Oscar nomination
Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection

Nia Long says Will Smith carried a burden to represent perfection
Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs

Jessie James Decker doesn't regret posting controversial picture of kids' abs