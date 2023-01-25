Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Saba Azad sings new song for the web-series

'Farzi' is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10

A new song from Shahid Kapoor’s OTT web-series Farzi has been released, sung by Saba Azad.

The song is called Sab Farzi composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya. The video of the song shows Shahid imprinting the fake currency and living a rich life without realising the danger that will loom with actor Vijay Sethupathi’s who plays a cop in the series and is on a mission to catch Shahid.

Track Sab Farzi focuses on the world of Farzi; of art, crime and money.

The crime thriller series is based on eight episodes directed by the talented duo Raj & Dk. The story revolves around a street artist’s who aims to con the system that mainly favours the rich.

The show features prominent actors Shahid, Vijay, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Regina Cassandra.

Farzi, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10, marks as the digital debut of both Kapoor and Sethupathi.

As per IndianExpress, Vijay Sethupathi is also making his Bollywood debut in 2023 with two releases; Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif.