 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Saba Azad sings new song for the web-series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Farzi is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10
'Farzi' is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10

A new song from Shahid Kapoor’s OTT web-series Farzi has been released, sung by Saba Azad.

The song is called Sab Farzi composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya. The video of the song shows Shahid imprinting the fake currency and living a rich life without realising the danger that will loom with actor Vijay Sethupathi’s who plays a cop in the series and is on a mission to catch Shahid.

Track Sab Farzi focuses on the world of Farzi; of art, crime and money.

The crime thriller series is based on eight episodes directed by the talented duo Raj & Dk. The story revolves around a street artist’s who aims to con the system that mainly favours the rich.

The show features prominent actors Shahid, Vijay, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Regina Cassandra.

Farzi, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10, marks as the digital debut of both Kapoor and Sethupathi.

As per IndianExpress, Vijay Sethupathi is also making his Bollywood debut in 2023 with two releases; Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. 

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' takes box office by storm, exhibitors increase 300 shows of film

'Pathaan' takes box office by storm, exhibitors increase 300 shows of film
'Pathaan' leaked online a day before theatrical release: Report

'Pathaan' leaked online a day before theatrical release: Report
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' attached to 'Pathaan': Fans share glimpse of the teaser

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' attached to 'Pathaan': Fans share glimpse of the teaser
Priyanka Chopra spends the 'afternoon' with Malti Marie at the beach

Priyanka Chopra spends the 'afternoon' with Malti Marie at the beach
Kangana Ranaut announces her return to Twitter

Kangana Ranaut announces her return to Twitter
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' bags nomination for 'Best Original Song' in Oscars

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' bags nomination for 'Best Original Song' in Oscars

'Pathaan' releases in theatres: First reaction by the audience

'Pathaan' releases in theatres: First reaction by the audience
'Pathaan' special screening: See Shah Rukh, Deepika, John Abraham's pics from the night

'Pathaan' special screening: See Shah Rukh, Deepika, John Abraham's pics from the night
Farhan Akhtar reveals that he was scared of public speaking

Farhan Akhtar reveals that he was scared of public speaking
Subhash Ghai on turning old and still going strong as a filmmaker

Subhash Ghai on turning old and still going strong as a filmmaker
Joyland will see theatrical release in India as well among other countries

Joyland will see theatrical release in India as well among other countries

Pankaj Tripathi drops first official posters of 'Fukrey 3'

Pankaj Tripathi drops first official posters of 'Fukrey 3'