 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category: 'It's about time'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category: Its about time

Michelle Yeoh is carving her name in history for being the first Asian to getting an Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress category. The good news was revealed on Tuesday morning, January 24.

Ross King interviewed Michelle Yeoh at the BAFTA tea party in LA, about her nomination.

According to Daily Mail, the Last Christmas star said, "It's overwhelming and you are like thank you for seeing us, seeing people that look like me, so it's about time."

The news comes after the 60-year-old actress became the first Malaysian to win a Golden Globe.

Following the 'Golden' news, Michelle told Deadline, "I think what it means to me is all those Asians out there go, 'You see, it's possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.' That is the most important thing."

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy

Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy
Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub

Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub
Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted on set of their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves': Wearing similar outfits

Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted on set of their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves': Wearing similar outfits
'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones is all praise for Netflix series and 'marvellous' co-star Jenna Ortega

'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones is all praise for Netflix series and 'marvellous' co-star Jenna Ortega
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their 'staunch supporters'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their 'staunch supporters'
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she 'don't have any friends left' after getting fame on the dating show

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she 'don't have any friends left' after getting fame on the dating show
Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks
Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie
Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death

Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death
Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him
Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch

Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch
Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why

Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why