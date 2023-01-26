Gerard Pique reacts to Shakira's diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Days after Shakira lashed out at Gerard and his new flame in her new song, the footballer shared the first picture with Clara Chia Marti on his Instagram.

The Columbian singer had collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap for the diss track.

Ridiculing the former Barcelona star and Clara, Shakira croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

Interestingly, Shakira continues to follow her former boyfriend on Instagram where he posted the picture in response to her song.



