 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakira's diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakiras diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

Days after Shakira lashed out at Gerard and his new flame in her new song, the footballer shared the first picture with Clara Chia Marti on his Instagram.

Gerard Pique reacts to Shakiras diss track with first picture of girlfriend on Instagram

 The Columbian singer had collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap for the diss track.

Ridiculing the former Barcelona star and Clara, Shakira croons, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

In another apparent brutal diss at Clara, Shakira says in the song, “She has a good person’s name, clearly it’s not what it sounds like.”

Interestingly, Shakira continues to follow her former boyfriend on Instagram where he posted the picture in response to her song.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head

Prince Harry talks about 'legendary mistake' of shaving head
Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma

Prince Harry smoked 'like a robot' on 'autopilot' mode from Diana trauma
Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'

Prince Harry likes to make friends who don't remind him 'he is Spare'
Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide

Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide
Princess Charlotte has to wait for death of THIS royal before getting real title

Princess Charlotte has to wait for death of THIS royal before getting real title
Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'

Prince Andrew accuser to publish her book before King coronation: 'Maximise return'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' sees bumper Bollywood opening despite protests
Britney Spears house visited by cops after her Instagram goes missing

Britney Spears house visited by cops after her Instagram goes missing
North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian

North West to debut in 'PAW Patrol' alongside mother Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

Prince Harry and Meghan being replaced by Prince Edward and Sophie: report

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Royal family may close ranks against Harry and Meghan says author

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison

Savannah Christley says her life is falling apart after parents reported to prison