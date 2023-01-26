 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi to reunite for a film after 17 years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt are famous for their outstanding chemistry in Munna Bhai MBBS
Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt are famous for their outstanding chemistry in 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

The evergreen Munna Bhai MBBS duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are reuniting once again after a long hiatus for a project.

Arshad revealed the news through his twitter handle while sharing the first glimpse of their characters. He wrote: “Teaming up with my brother @duttsanjay for another super entertaining movie. Trust me out wait has been longer than yours.”

The poster he shared showed the two most-talented actors of the Indian film Industry dressed in jail uniforms standing behind the bars.

Dutt also shared the same poster and wrote: “Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie… Can’t wait to show you, stay tuned.”

Fans were eagerly waiting for the reunion of Munna and circuit. With the revelation of this poster they recalled their collaboration in the Rajkumar Hirani’s hit film and also expressed their excitement for this new venture. One of the fans commented: “Congratulations Munna Bhai – Circuit… Hope to see good chemistry again, good luck.”

Meanwhile, some fans are suspecting another Munna Bhai sequel. “Sirji is Munna Bhai Series’s next, wrote another fan.”

According to IndiaToday, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be making their comeback together after the gap of 17 years. 

More From Showbiz:

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Ittela-e-aam' for his fans: Watch video
Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar all set to team up for a project again

Usman Mukhtar and Naimal Khawar all set to team up for a project again
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Ayushmann, Rajkumar Rao praise the film

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Ayushmann, Rajkumar Rao praise the film
'Pathaan' sets box office on fire, earns whopping numbers on Day 1

'Pathaan' sets box office on fire, earns whopping numbers on Day 1
Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others gift luxury items to Athiya, KL Rahul for their wedding

Salman Khan, Virat Kohli and others gift luxury items to Athiya, KL Rahul for their wedding
2023 Padma Awards winners: Raveena Tandon to Zakir Hussain

2023 Padma Awards winners: Raveena Tandon to Zakir Hussain
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Brother Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Brother Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics
Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Karan Johar praises Shah Rukh Khan's comeback

Nora Fatehi opens up about biggest red flags in a relationship

Nora Fatehi opens up about biggest red flags in a relationship

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Saba Azad sings new song for the web-series

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi': Saba Azad sings new song for the web-series
'Pathaan' takes box office by storm, exhibitors increase 300 shows of film

'Pathaan' takes box office by storm, exhibitors increase 300 shows of film
'Pathaan' leaked online a day before theatrical release: Report

'Pathaan' leaked online a day before theatrical release: Report