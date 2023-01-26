 
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Prince Harry needs a ‘way out of reputational slump’

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Royal experts believe Prince Harry may still have a chance at redemption through his new Netflix project Heart of Invictus.

Royal correspondent Jack Royston made this admission during an interview with Newsweek.

The admissions have been made in Newsweek's Royal Report Podcast and quote Royston’s candid thoughts.

He said, “I've been speaking to PR experts about where they think Harry and Meghan now stand. One told me, for example, that Invictus might actually be Harry's way out of the reputational slump he's experienced in America.”

“It is obviously a very unique project. There are very few people on the planet who can say that they've done anything equivalent to what Harry's doing there, and veterans are a community in America who quite rightly do need high-profile figures standing up for them, and anyone who does that is going to get a significant reputational boost out of doing so.”

“With Harry, the whole thing makes total sense. It's drawn from his own life experience, having been a soldier on the front line in Afghanistan himself.”

“So, that could be one way that Harry seeks to rebuild the brand. It may be he made the money out of the royally focused shows and that he can restore the brand with some more kind of worthy but perhaps less attention-grabbing content.”

