 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 26 2023
Anupam Kher shares his opinion on Oscar 2023 nominations from India

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Anupam Kher shares his two cents of Oscars 2023 nominations
Anupam Kher has opened up about how he feels about The Kashmir Files helmed by Vivek Agnihotri not being nominated for the prestigious awards. RRR is the first Indian cinema representation at Oscars. 

The actor shares his thoughts during the interview saying, "If now RRR has won Critics Choice award, and RRR has won the best song at Golden Globes, it is the greatest feeling for Indian cinema. Why should (we) not we celebrate? So, there must be obviously some problem with The Kashmir Files. I am the first person, who sort of tweeted that because I genuinely felt 'wow the song Naatu Naatu, the whole crowd is dancing on that'. Because till now whatever films that they acknowledged were about poverty of Indians, about some foreigner, who has made a film, whether it is Richard Attenborough or Danny Boyle about Indians. This is the first time a Hindustani film or Telugu film or whatever, an Indian film, has entered the mainstream of cinema."

Earlier, he also congratulated the entire team of RRR for making it to Oscars. 

