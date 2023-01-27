Meghan Markle’s sister claims she keeps family away to ‘hide her lies’

file footage

Meghan Markle’s estranged half sister Samantha Markle has claimed that the Duchess keeps her family away from her life since marrying Prince Harry to keep her ‘lies’ hidden.



Samantha, who earlier sued Meghan for defamation after her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, appeared on Tucker Carlson Today and revealed how she and the rest of Meghan’s family were confused when they were cut out after her engagement to Britain’s Prince Harry.

As per Samantha: “We were kind of puzzled when both sides of the family were kept away from the royal wedding. And we started wondering, 'What's up with this?'”

She then explained: “We started to realize, when you have a wedding and people start drinking champagne at the reception, they start talking. So, what could the motive be for keeping both sides of the family away? The stories would come out.”

Samantha went on to suggest that Meghan fed lies to the British Royal Family and even Prince Harry to fit in, including telling them that she worked at the embassy when she only attended a study program paid for by her dad.

“So, all of these lies started coming out, but we didn't know she had told the royal family so many porcupines,” Samantha shared.

She continued: “So, it makes sense. 'Oh my god I've got to keep everybody away because, if they start talking, the lies come out.' But there were so many of them.”

“Be proud of who you are. You don't have to dress like Diana. I feel like she missed the boat. Why lie and try to be something you're not?” Samantha concluded.

Meghan Markle has a severed relationship with her dad Thomas Markle Sr and half sister Samantha Markle.