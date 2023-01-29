Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more

Jaya Bheda was suffering from cancer for the past three years

Earlier today, news came out that actor Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away in the Mumbai hospital after suffering from her year-long cancer.

Rakhi dropped a video of her on Instagram where seen could be breaking down and crying out loud after her huge loss. She wrote: “ Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya. Or mere pass khone k liye kuch nhi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuc nahi raha, ab koun meri pukar sunega or koun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu… kaha jauuu.. I miss you Aai.”

Moreover, she also confirmed, while talking to Times of India, saying ‘Maa ab nahi rahi’. She told the source that she died of multiple organ failure.

Jaya was fighting with cancer for the past three years. Her condition got critical as her cancer started to spread to her lungs and kidneys, told Sawant.

The actor’s mother breathed her last at the Citicare Hospital in Juhu.

A few days back, Rakhi Sawant visited Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in order to pray for mother’s health and also for her happy married life, reports PinkVlla.