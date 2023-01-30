Prince Harry is ‘reckless, lavish’ akin to the ‘Prodigal son’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry has started to showcase many similarities with the ‘Prodigal Son’ from Jesus’ parable, “although admittedly not exact.”



Author Stephen Glover made this admission in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “Harry does write a few things in his memoirs which ring true. One is that his father is 'deeply religious'. The King will know Jesus's parable of the Prodigal Son in St Luke's Gospel very well. He could discuss it with the Archbishop of Canterbury before Justin Welby embarks on his diplomatic mission to Harry.”

“The Prodigal Son is a younger son who asks his father for his share of his estate, and then leaves home. He travels to 'a distant country', where he blows his fortune in 'riotous living' before ending up yearning for the food that he gives the pigs he tends. The parallels with Harry are admittedly not exact.”

“Suitably contrite, the Prodigal Son returns home, resolving to seek his father's forgiveness. In the moving words of the King James Bible: ‘When he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him’.”

“Charles the loving father wants to embrace his younger son. But unless the errant Prince recognises the error of his ways, Charles, in his role as monarch, should not forgive him.”