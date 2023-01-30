 
Monday Jan 30 2023
Kim Kardashian ‘crops out’ Jennifer Lopez from selfie with Oprah Winfrey

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Kim Kardashian is being slammed by fans who noticed that the reality star cropped out Jennifer Lopez from a selfie with Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Skims mogul paid a tribute to the media mogul on her 69th birthday with an adorable selfie, captured at Anastasia's 25th company anniversary bash.

She wrote: “Happy birthday! Toasting to you meant the world.”

However, Reddit users called out the reality star for leaving JLo out of the photo as one post read: “Apparently it wasn’t Oprah’s party but Anastasia’s party, picture from J Lo’s page.”

"I'm crying cause why couldn’t Kim post the full pic of her, Oprah, and Jlo?" another user expressed.

“Did she crop out JLO make it look like her and Oprah are besties?” a third user wrote while a fourth wondered: “She’s securing that sitdown interview.”

