Tuesday Jan 31 2023
King Charles to give 'decent seat' to Meghan at coronation: 'PR-crisis-free'

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

King Charles wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend his crowning under any circumstances.

The monarch of Britain, as per commentator Daniela Elser, believes having the Sussexes in London will be a good PR action.

"His Majesty is of the view that if the Sussexes stayed away from London it could end up being a 'greater distraction' than having the duo in the Royal Family’s midst, which is why Charles is prepared to make concessions to persuade them to attend," Elser writes

"Charles wants Harry and Meghan inside Westminster Abbey for his big day and is willing to give the Sussexes decent seats and not stick them behind a convenient pillar or random German cousin who is unusually tall, all in the name of a PR-crisis-free coronation.

She continues: "For Charles, this looks like he is pursuing a containment strategy, some way of minimising the chances of the Sussexess staging some sort of TV tantrum right at exactly the moment Justin is anointing him with oil or he is reciting the coronation oath."

This comes as the Palace prepares for His Majesty's coronation this May.

