Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Ben Affleck appears friendly with Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and her current boyfriend John Miller were all smiles as they exchanged a few words outside of her house.

On Monday, January 30th, 2023, the paparazzi caught a friendly moment when Miller and Garner arrived at her California home to find her ex-husband, Affleck, waiting for them, per Page Six.

The two men kept it casual with their attire as they smiled and laughed, with Affleck donning tan pants, a black peacoat and sneakers. Miller, for his part, rocked blue jeans and a plaid shirt, carrying a black duffel bag by his side.

As the actress parked her car on the sidewalk, Affleck met Miller with enthusiasm and shook hands. Shortly after Garner caught up with them before they all went inside.

Garner donned dark jeans, a black cardigan and sneakers for her everyday ensemble.

Miller — who is the chairman and CEO of Cali Group – and Garner first began dating back in 2018. Although the couple called it quits right before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they got back together in May 2021 and have been going strong ever since, Us Weekly.

Affleck was married to Garner in 2005 but the couple split in 2015, and finalised divorce in 2018.

The former couple first met on the set of Pearl Harbor, but their relationship did not begin until four years late, after starring in 2003’s Daredevil together. Following their wedding in June 2005, the pair welcomed three children: daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel Garner.

Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, rekindling his romance 20 years later.

