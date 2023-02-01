 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': Take a look at the making of the song

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

'Natu Natu' receives an Oscar nomination this year in 'Best Original Song' category

SS Rajamouli’s Oscar nominated song Natu Natu seems not only energetic in the original video but also in the making.

A video has been circulating on social media revealing the behind the scenes of the song. The video shows actor Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing their hearts out and putting in all efforts to make the song look powerful and energetic on the big screen.

Natu Natu is a celebratory song from film RRR that has gained a massive fame and following in the West as well. The song is written by Chandrabose and composed by M.M.Keeravani. Prem Rakshith’s choreographed song is shot at the residence of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Film RRR’s hit song won the Golden Globes Award 2023 in the category of Best Original Song. The song has recently been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus is a fictional Telugu film based on the story of two freedom fighters. Apart from Ram and NTR, the film also featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in significant roles.

RRR has been made on the budget of INR 550 crore. It collected over INR 1200 crore globally, reports IndiaToday.

