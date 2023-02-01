'The Romanctics' trailer releases: Amitabh Bachchan, SRK and others talk about Yash Chopra

'The Romantics' will feature 35 different voices

Yash Raj Films and Netflix collaborated docu-series The Romantics trailer has been finally released; Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others talk about Yash Chopra.

The trailer of the four-part docu series shares a glimpse of actors belonging to three different generations that have been a vital part of Yash Chopra’s productions.

The trailer features: Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Salman, Salim Khan, Karan Johar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit, and many others.

All these aforementioned actors share their side of experiences with late Yash Chopra and also talk his qualities both professionally and personally.

Big B called him ‘a young filmmaker wanting to make different films.' Meanwhile, Karan could be heard saying: “I’d watch all those beautiful movies, but it was Yash Chopra’s cinema that caught my eye.”

On the other hand, Ranveer revealed that Chopra was the who recognized him as an actor and decided to launch him at the time when no one else was willing to do it. Furthermore, Rani also shared how the filmmaker believed in her always when she aimed at representing the modern Indian women.

See trailer:

The Romantics now has become the much-anticipated series among the viewers as it will reveal the insights about the man behind some extremely wonderful movies namely; Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Veer-Zaraa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and many more, reports IndianExpress.