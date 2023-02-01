 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Khloe Kardashian accompanies Tristan Thompson to hospital amid reconciliation rumours

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian accompanied her serial cheater ex-beau Tristan Thompson at a hospital amid rumours that the couple has gotten back together.

In photos shared by The Sun, the reality TV star and the NBC player could be seen taking his younger brother to the medical facility who suffers from epilepsy.

The Good American co-founder appeared nervous in the pictures as she was talking to somebody on the photo while looking over her shoulder.

Khloe’s presence with Tristan while he’s taking his brother to hospital has fueled more speculation that the two of them have reconciled.

Previously, Khloe and Tristan sparked rumours of reconciliation after she accompanied him after his mother Andrea Thompson died of a heart attack.

Following the her visit, a friends of hers told the publication that people close to her think she has forgiven the sports star for infidelity.

“Everyone thinks they’re back together - but if you ask her, she says they are just co-parents and nothing more,” said the pal.

“They are always together, and very much a unit - she tries to put it down to the fact they have two children together, and as such are best friends, but it's obvious now that it's more than that.

“Otherwise she would not be by his side on this trip, acting like she’s his ‘other half’,” the source said.

“I don’t think she’ll admit it yet - it makes her look weak taking him back after he humiliated her so badly before.”

