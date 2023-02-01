 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’
Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently explained why she’s doesn’t feel any pressure about ageing.

“I don't really think about my age, I don't see it as something to worry about,” said Sarah in a new interview with Vogue Paris.

The Sex and the City star continued, “Well, I don't know if it’s denial or that I just don't want to face reality. I don't see the point of trying to suspend time.”

Elaborating on her physical appearance, Sarah mentioned, “I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate.”

“But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance. How do I feel when I wear a dress? That's what matters. I dress in a way that makes me feel good and I hope that it's also interesting for people,” stated the 57-year-old.

As And Just Like That star has gotten older, she pointed out, “I can't say I feel better in my body, I used to be able to spend two hours on a set, and my knees and feet wouldn't hurt. But in my head, I absolutely feel 100% better.”

Talking about life experiences over the years, Sarah remarked, “With time, you accumulate all this experience, knowledge, and information, you make mistakes and you learn.”

“The more you learn, the better you know how to react and deal with challenges, problems, or disappointments,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir

Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir
Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch

Cara Delevingne takes a dig at her age in a rib-tickling video: Watch
Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch

Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch
Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons

Ozzy Osbourne announces to retire from touring due to health reasons
Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination

Academy won’t disqualify Andrea Riseborough from her Oscar nomination
Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance

Paul Rudd opens up about secret tip to his youthful appearance
Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show

Gabrielle Union discloses she loathes ‘phone calls’ on Drew Barrymore Show
King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

King Charles opens personal properties for people faced with cost-of-living crisis

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him
Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'

Prince Harry recalls 'difficult chat' with Chelsy Davy about 'future'
Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'

Amy Duggar King reveals her cousins weren't allowed to watch 'VeggieTales'