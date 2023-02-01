Sarah Jessica Parker shares two cents on ‘ageing’

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently explained why she’s doesn’t feel any pressure about ageing.



“I don't really think about my age, I don't see it as something to worry about,” said Sarah in a new interview with Vogue Paris.

The Sex and the City star continued, “Well, I don't know if it’s denial or that I just don't want to face reality. I don't see the point of trying to suspend time.”

Elaborating on her physical appearance, Sarah mentioned, “I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate.”

“But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance. How do I feel when I wear a dress? That's what matters. I dress in a way that makes me feel good and I hope that it's also interesting for people,” stated the 57-year-old.

As And Just Like That star has gotten older, she pointed out, “I can't say I feel better in my body, I used to be able to spend two hours on a set, and my knees and feet wouldn't hurt. But in my head, I absolutely feel 100% better.”

Talking about life experiences over the years, Sarah remarked, “With time, you accumulate all this experience, knowledge, and information, you make mistakes and you learn.”

“The more you learn, the better you know how to react and deal with challenges, problems, or disappointments,” she added.