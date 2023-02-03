Meghan Markle ‘not responsible’ for taking Prince Harry ‘off the rails’

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly ‘become well aware’ of Meghan Markle’s influence on Prince Harry and is sure she isn’t manipulating him into bad mouthing the royals.



An inside source close to RadarOnline made this admission in their most recent chat.

The insider started by breaking down some findings which have reportedly come to light, regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship.

They warn, Meghan Markle is in ‘no way’ manipulating Prince Harry into saying anti-royal things and reportedly, Prince William is in agreement.

The source was even quoted saying, “He no longer believes Harry is being manipulated by Meghan.”

At the moment, “to him the royal crisis is clearly his brother’s doing, driven by money and revenge.”