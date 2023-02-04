 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Ashley Benson is reportedly dating oil heir Brandon Davis
Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is reportedly dating Brandon Davis, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis.

The news comes after the pair were photographed on a double date with actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, per Page Six.

According to a source that told People Magazine on Friday, February 3rd, 2023, that “they have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people.”

Benson was most recently linked to rapper G-Eazy. Before that, she dated actress and model Cara Delevingne for two years.

After her breakup, Benson got candid about the scrutiny of her dating life to Cosmopolitan UK, and why she prefers to keep her relationships private.

“The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it,” she said. “People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don’t really know anything at all.”

As for Davis, he has previously been linked to The O.C. star Mischa Barton, model and socialite Brittny Gastineau as well as businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton, per Page Six.

